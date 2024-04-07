Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

PM Modi in Jabalpur today, to kick-start BJP’s poll campaign in MP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bhopal, April 7 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the star campaigner of the ruling BJP, will kick-start BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, by addressing his first public rally in Jabalpur, subsequent to a roadshow in the city later on Sunday evening.

More than 3000 policemen under the supervision of over a dozen IPS officers have been deployed at the roadshow venue PM Modi will participate to seek support from voters for BJP’s debutant Lok Sabha candidate from Jabalpur, Ashish Dube.

Security has been strengthened hours before the PM’s visit as a 15 km surrounding area from the roadshow venue has been declared no-fly zone till 8 p.m. on Sunday. One km long stretch earmarked for the roadshow has been decorated with lights and flowers.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in charge of the Mahakaushal Lok Sabha cluster in Madhya Pradesh, along with his cabinet colleague and four-time MP from Jabalpur, Rakesh Singh, distributed ‘akshat’ (grain of rice mixed with turmeric and flowers) to the locals and invited them to welcome PM Modi at their doorstep.

Three of the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh to be polled on April 19 are from the Mahakaushal cluster — Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, Sidhi and Mandla.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh, who took over Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency from BJP’s stalwart and former MP Jayashree Banerjee in 2004, won four consecutive elections maintaining the party’s victory trail in Jabalpur since 1996. Banerjee, an old alumni of Allahabad University and Jana Sangh-era politician, is the mother-in-law of BJP President JP Nadda.

Rakesh Singh defeated senior lawyer and Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha twice in 2014 and 2019. He also headed the MP BJP unit during the state assembly elections in 2018. This time the BJP has made Ashish Dube its candidate against Congress’ Dinesh Yadav.(IANS)

Previous article
People of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance: PM Modi
Next article
AAP leader Atishi to visit Assam for LS polls campaign
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in infrastructure development and bolstering India's maritime power, the Navy's...
NATIONAL

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of...
NATIONAL

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the national icon of the Election Commission...
NATIONAL

Met party leaders in Himachal, proud of their unity: Priyanka Gandhi

Shimla, April 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she met all leaders of the Congress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

Popular news

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in...

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after...

Sachin Tendulkar bats for ECI, appeals to people to vote

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 7 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img