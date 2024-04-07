Sunday, April 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Project Seabird: Navy gears up to showcase remarkable advancements

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 7 : Marking remarkable advancements in infrastructure development and bolstering India’s maritime power, the Navy’s Project Seabird is set to be inaugurated on April 9, it announced on Sunday.

The Navy shared a video on their official X handle to showcase the progress made under Project Seabird in Karwar, Karnataka.

The video was captioned: “Save the date! 09 April 2024! Witness glimpses of the transformative efforts at #ProjectSeabird #Karwar as #IndianNavy gears up for a momentous inauguration; showcasing remarkable advancements in #infrastructure development; bolstering the nation’s might and maritime power!”

The video showcases the infrastructure inclusive of the naval base, ships, patrolling facilities, and even the residential township.

This new infrastructure is designed to hold several major warships, yard crafts and submarines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated several naval infrastructural projects in Karwar last month.(IANS)

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad
Properties of 3 proclaimed offenders seized in J&K’s Baramulla
