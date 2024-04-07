Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 7 :A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Baleshwar (52) was found dead while on duty near Kabutar Khana under the limits of Hussaini Alam Police Station.

Two rounds were fired from the constable’s gun. The police were investigating if it was a case of misfire or he died by suicide.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Belonging to the 1995 batch, the police employee hailed from Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.(IANS)