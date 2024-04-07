Sunday, April 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP asserts RDA is a single entity

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday said that attempts to associate the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), consisting of UDP and HSPDP, with other parties are merely election tactics aimed at undermining their integrity. The party emphasises its clear stance against CAA and support for ILP.
UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh asserted that the RDA stands independently. “Linking RDA with other parties is a tactic to belittle us. Our position against CAA and for ILP is unmistakable,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.
Responding to accusations from the VPP labelling the RDA as superficial, Mawthoh denied the charges.
Asserting that two major regional parties have jointly committed to advancing regional unity and addressing people’s concerns, he questioned how the alliance of long-standing regional forces could be deemed superficial
Meanwhile, VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit, speaking at an election rally for VPP candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon, questioned why the RDA, comprising UDP and HSPDP, fielded a joint candidate when HSPDP members are absent from election meetings.
He also criticised UDP and HSPDP for denouncing BJP’s Hindutva ideology while collaborating with NPP in the MDA Government, which includes BJP.

VPP says MDA MLAs have record of being against ILP
Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails
