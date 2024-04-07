Sunday, April 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: On the eve of the much-anticipated ‘reconciliation’ meeting between the NPP national president and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and BJP leaders of Garo Hills, a sense of cluelessness prevailed among the saffron party’s rank and file in the region.
Revealing this on Saturday, a BJP leader from Garo Hills, who wished for anonymity, said the party leaders were not informed about the time and venue of the meeting, adding that they have also not received any formal invitation for the meet.
“We were informed by our state president that there will be a reconciliation meeting with the Chief Minister, but till now, we don’t even know about the venue and the timing. We also have not received any invitation with the details,” the BJP leader told The Shillong Times.
Informing that they are looking forward to attend the recon meeting, the BJP leader said the meeting would pave the way for a common good for both the parties.
Conrad is expected to meet BJP leaders in Garo Hills on Sunday.
The saffron party’s functionaries in Garo Hills have been opposing the idea of working with the NPP owing to the alleged harassment of party workers by the ruling party and its leaders.
BJP leaders from the Garo Hills region have made it clear that the NPP should convene a meeting in Tura before they pledge their support to the ruling party.
The BJP’s decision to not field candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya and to extend support to the NPP has led to massive resentment in the BJP camp.
There are demands from various quarters for removal of party president Rikman G Momin for his alleged failure to convince the party leadership in Delhi to field candidates for the upcoming election.

Previous article
UDP asserts RDA is a single entity
Next article
Congress jabs NPP on Arunachal cash seizure
