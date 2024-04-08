Monday, April 8, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP creating confusion & fear in its bid to cross 400-mark, says Robert Vadra

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 8: Even as the BJP-led NDA remains confident of crossing the 400-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has accused the Centre of creating an atmosphere of fear in the country to fulfill its mission.

“They speak with a lot of confidence (of crossing the 400-mark) despite so many inconsistencies. Be it the EVM issue or pulling leaders from the other parties, people realise that they will cross the 400-mark only if some confusion is created. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country,” Vadra told IANS in an exclusive interview.

“If some company is involved in fraudulent appropriation of funds then it should be investigated and penalised by the Income Tax Department and not the Enforcement Directorate. If that happens, then it is difficult for that company to survive,” he added.

The son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleged that the issues of EVMs, electoral bonds and pulling in leaders from the opposition parties are forgotten once the elections are over.

“We will continue with our fight against such forces and find ways to tackle them,” said Vadra.

In the interview to IANS, Vadra also spoke about strong rumours of him joining politics and fighting elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

“Not just Amethi, I am getting support from party workers from other constituencies as well, urging me to join active politics,” said Vadra.

