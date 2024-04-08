Monday, April 8, 2024
Rahul Gandhi has links with terror outfit PFI, Smriti Irani says in Amethi

By: Agencies

Amethi (UP), April 8: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of taking help from the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala.

Talking to reporters here, Smriti Irani said, “We have received information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of terrorist organisation PFI to contest the elections from Wayanad. When you read the charge sheet filed in the context of the PFI, you will get to know that it had planned to kill Hindus in every district.

“Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why is he taking the help of the PFI that plans to kill Hindus. He has insulted Amethi. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who developed Amethi and the people of the city will always bless him.”

The Union Minister also said the BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest the elections from Amethi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends ration to 19 lakh citizens in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. If the Gandhi family is against Narendra Modi, what will it say to the 19 lakh citizens who are getting free ration? I went to Wayanad a few days ago where I came to know that Rahul Gandhi has declared the place as his family. Yesterday, a Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad because he feels the people there are more loyal. So, what about the loyalty of Amethi,” she asked.

The Union Minister also claimed that the Congress is not declaring its candidate (for Amethi) due to internal strife.

“Rahul Gandhi (if fielded) will lose again from Amethi,” she asserted.

Although the BJP has confirmed that Smriti Irani will contest the Amethi seat, the Congress is yet to declare its nominee for the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

IANS

