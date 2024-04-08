Monday, April 8, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Not scared even if PM converts the entire Parliament building into jail: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she is not scared even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi converts the entire Parliament building into a jail after the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent note of caution that there will be strong action against corruption after the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said that such statements were made just to rejuvenate the morale of the BJP workers.

“Whom are you trying to threaten? We are not scared. The Prime Minister is threatening to send everyone behind bars after June 4. Do such statements suit the Prime Minister? Does he want to convert the Parliament building into a jail? Already the entire country is being converted into a virtual prison by misusing the central agencies. Do whatever you can. But do not threaten us,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally in Bankura district.

To recall, Trinamool candidates were defeated by the BJP nominees in both the Lok Sabha seats in Bankura district in 2019.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also launched a scathing personal attack against Saumitra Khan, the sitting BJP MP who has been renominated from Bishnupur, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Bankura district, where the Trinamool has fielded Khan’s estranged wife Sujata Mondal Khan.

“I don’t know if the divorce has finally happened. His wife is a candidate here this time. If I reveal some of his photos, the people of Bishnupur will understand the kind of people flocking to the BJP. I have all the pictures,” the Chief Minister said.

She also launched a scathing attack against the BJP on the Uniform Civil Code issue.

“There are sub-castes in Hindu religion as well. The tribal population has different marriage-related rules. The rules are also different for Muslims and Christians. A Uniform Civil Code will mean the end of different identities,” the Chief Minister claimed.

IANS

