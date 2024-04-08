Conrad holds poll meeting along with state BJP chief

Shillong, April 8: The National People’s Party (NPP) National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended a coordination meeting with Meghalaya State BJP President Rikman G Momin as well as BJP party workers in Tura on Sunday night.

NPP National General Secretary Thomas A Sangma and State Working President Marcuise N Marak were also present.

With just 10 days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on April 19, the NPP and BJP combine team gears up for the polls.

The sitting NPP MP from the Tura Parliamentary constituency is trying to retain her seat in the triangular contest in Garo Hills.

During the meeting, as per the sources, suggestions were made which includes since Agatha Sangma is an NDA candidate, BJP workers suggested to use the party’s logo in the NPP flag during campaign, however, the NPP Supremo told in the meeting that he will look into it. The BJP workers at the mandal level, booth level as well as the district level are expected to organise small pocket meetings to garner support for NPP. However, the party of late has suffered serious setback with many workers leaving the party.

Over 1,500 grassroots leaders and workers from the BJP joined the TMC in the Garo Hills region. Many others have recently joined NPP as well as Congress