Tuesday, April 9, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay, Tiger announce ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will hit screens on April 11 for Eid

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 9: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been pushed by one day and will now release on April 11.

The Ali Abbas Zafar film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10.

Akshay and Tiger, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their film, took to social media to make the announcement.

Akshay said in the clip: “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.”

Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.”

The video was captioned: “Bade aur Chote aur poori ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on April 11 only in cinemas.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11. (IANS)

