Tuesday, April 9, 2024
‘Action meets comedy’: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser delights fans ahead of release

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 9: Ahead of its April 11 release, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have dropped a mind-boggling video that perfectly captures the action and comic scenes from the visual extravaganza.

The video showcases deadly action stunts and yet tickles your bones with some epic funny dialogues delivered by Akshay and Tiger. With some astounding exotic backdrops, foot-tapping tunes and an interesting plot line the movie guarantees to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The adrenaline-pumping video shows the lead actors fighting the goons with weapons, with glimpses of high-octane helicopter thrills. The intriguing video is filled with action and comedy punches, making it an unmissable watch.

The video features exhilarating action sequences that are seamlessly intertwined with hilarious dialogues delivered by Akshay and Tiger.

The post is captioned as: “Action-packed entertainment ke liye taiyyar? #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan aa rahe hain sirf 2 dinon mein..Advance booking open now. Experience in 3D and IMAX In Cinemas this Thursday, 11th April.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will be released in theatres on April 11, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (IANS)

Previous article
Akshay, Tiger announce ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will hit screens on April 11 for Eid
