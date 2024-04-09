Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Father dies after saving son from drowning in Umiam Lake

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: A 39-year-old man drowned in the Umiam Lake after managing to save the life of his ten-year-old on Sunday.
Mahamsing Sten from Klew village in Ri-Bhoi was sailing on a boat with his 10-year-old son and two other persons on the Umiam Lake when the boat capsized due to strong winds.
Eyewitnesses said that Sten pulled out his son from the water to save his life but he drowned.
Sten’s body was recovered on Monday morning with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals.
The body was taken to Umiam police station and later handed over to the family.

Previous article
Football matches, cleanliness drives to increase voters’ turnout in state
Next article
VPP demands proof after Pyniaid slams party for ‘creating unrest’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP, NPP members clash in RB

Our Bureau NONGPOH/ SHILLONG, April 8: Tensions flared in the election campaign for the Shillong Parliamentary seat in Umsning...
MEGHALAYA

EKH cops keep close watch on Ichamati

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The East Khasi Hills Police is keeping a close watch on the “sensitive”...
MEGHALAYA

VPP demands proof after Pyniaid slams party for ‘creating unrest’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday dared Pyniaid Sing Syiem,...
MEGHALAYA

Football matches, cleanliness drives to increase voters’ turnout in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The state’s election department is taking some measures to increase the turnout of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP, NPP members clash in RB

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau NONGPOH/ SHILLONG, April 8: Tensions flared in the...

EKH cops keep close watch on Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The East Khasi Hills...

VPP demands proof after Pyniaid slams party for ‘creating unrest’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

VPP, NPP members clash in RB

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau NONGPOH/ SHILLONG, April 8: Tensions flared in the...

EKH cops keep close watch on Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The East Khasi Hills...

VPP demands proof after Pyniaid slams party for ‘creating unrest’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img