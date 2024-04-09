Father dies after saving son from drowning in Umiam Lake

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: A 39-year-old man drowned in the Umiam Lake after managing to save the life of his ten-year-old on Sunday.

Mahamsing Sten from Klew village in Ri-Bhoi was sailing on a boat with his 10-year-old son and two other persons on the Umiam Lake when the boat capsized due to strong winds.

Eyewitnesses said that Sten pulled out his son from the water to save his life but he drowned.

Sten’s body was recovered on Monday morning with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals.

The body was taken to Umiam police station and later handed over to the family.