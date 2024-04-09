Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

IOA chief PT Usha says Executive Council members trying to sideline her

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, April 8: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Monday said that the revolting Executive Council members were trying to sideline her by their acts of defiance, including issuing termination letters to an official appointed by her.
On Friday, nine EC members had pasted a signed notice at the IOA office premises here, asking “unauthorised persons” not to enter its headquarters. The notice, which Usha termed as “arbitrary”, was directed at two recently appointed officials.
A majority of EC members had earlier claimed that they had signed a suspension order declaring Raghuram Iyer’s appointment as IOA CEO in January as null and void. The EC members also claimed that they had “terminated” Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to IOA president.
Usha acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter served to Narang by the EC members but rejected it as “absolute nullity”.
“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me,” Usha said in her response sent to the revolting EC members.
“I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the Executive Council. As the EC, we should be using our powers and right for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights,” she said.
“It is directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the notice posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my executive assistant.” The internal feud in the IOA, which came out in public in January, is still continuing even as three months are left for the Paris Olympics to begin.
Usha said the continuation or termination of Narang, who was appointed on June 7, 2023, would only be based on her recommendation and not on the “whims and fancies of anybody else”. “I am satisfied with the work done by Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) and do not find any reason to terminate his services,” said the legendary track athlete who is also a sitting Rajya Sabha member.
She requested all the EC members “to not act in excess of the powers and responsibilities granted by the IOA constitution and in direct violation of the provisions therein”. (PTI)

Previous article
Candidates Chess: Gukesh holds Caruana; Gujrathi falters again
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the use EVMs during a training programme in view of...
MEGHALAYA

CRIME UPDATE

Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning of April 6, unknown miscreant(s) stole his Maruti Eeco...
MEGHALAYA

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday. The competition was organised by Metallica –...
MEGHALAYA

Precursor event sets stage for Shad Suk Mynsiem

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 8: 'Ka Shad Shuk Mynsiem', a precursor event to the main dance festival of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

MEGHALAYA 0
Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the...

CRIME UPDATE

MEGHALAYA 0
Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning...

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Children participate in a painting competition in the city...
Load more

Popular news

Training programme in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the city

MEGHALAYA 0
Master trainer WR Kharkrang gives a demonstration on the...

CRIME UPDATE

MEGHALAYA 0
Theft Ankur Jhunjhunwala lodged a complaint that on early morning...

Children participate in a painting competition in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Children participate in a painting competition in the city...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img