IOA chief PT Usha says Executive Council members trying to sideline her

NEW DELHI, April 8: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Monday said that the revolting Executive Council members were trying to sideline her by their acts of defiance, including issuing termination letters to an official appointed by her.

On Friday, nine EC members had pasted a signed notice at the IOA office premises here, asking “unauthorised persons” not to enter its headquarters. The notice, which Usha termed as “arbitrary”, was directed at two recently appointed officials.

A majority of EC members had earlier claimed that they had signed a suspension order declaring Raghuram Iyer’s appointment as IOA CEO in January as null and void. The EC members also claimed that they had “terminated” Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to IOA president.

Usha acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter served to Narang by the EC members but rejected it as “absolute nullity”.

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me,” Usha said in her response sent to the revolting EC members.

“I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the Executive Council. As the EC, we should be using our powers and right for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights,” she said.

“It is directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the notice posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my executive assistant.” The internal feud in the IOA, which came out in public in January, is still continuing even as three months are left for the Paris Olympics to begin.

Usha said the continuation or termination of Narang, who was appointed on June 7, 2023, would only be based on her recommendation and not on the “whims and fancies of anybody else”. “I am satisfied with the work done by Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) and do not find any reason to terminate his services,” said the legendary track athlete who is also a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

She requested all the EC members “to not act in excess of the powers and responsibilities granted by the IOA constitution and in direct violation of the provisions therein”. (PTI)