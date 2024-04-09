Tuesday, April 9, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Man accused of killing live-in partner in Delhi nabbed after 1400 km chase in four states

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 9: After a Herculean chase of 48 hours and 1400 km spanning four states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — a 27-year-old man, who killed his live-in partner and then stuffed her body into the wardrobe, was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan while attempting to escape by ambulance, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused was identified as Vipul Tailor, a resident of Gujarat’s Surat, and is a notorious criminal previously involved in 10 cases, including attempted murder, violations of the NDPS Act, etc.

According to police, on April 3, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Dabri police station at 10:40 p.m. regarding the murder of a woman in Gali No. 10, Rajapuri following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the caller Mustekin, father of Rukshar, met the police team and told them that one man named Vipal Tailor killed his daughter.

Further, he told police that his daughter had been living in this flat with her boyfriend, Vipal Tailor, for the past one and a half months.

“Inside the flat, Rukhsar alias Riya was found in a sitting position inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance. Household items were strewn across all three rooms, indicating a struggle. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had been cohabiting with her friend Vipul,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, CCTV footage analysis determined that Vipul left the premises at around 9.00 p.m. in his car

“It was ascertained that the accused had crossed the Sohana, Mumbai Expressway Toll Plaza,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Subsequently, a police team was dispatched to pursue the car. “The team trailed Vipul’s car from Delhi to Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite Vipul’s attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries,” said the DCP.

It was learnt that Vipul was subsequently ferried by an ambulance to Bhilwara. “Upon reaching the hospital, it was further learnt that instead of receiving treatment, he boarded another private ambulance bound for Surat, Gujarat,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the team continued the pursuit, ultimately apprehending him after a lengthy chase spanning 1400 kilometres while he was in an injured state.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Vipul was previously involved in 10 cases under myriad heads of crime.

“In 2020, he was arrested in an NDPS Act case in Delhi, where opium was seized from his possession. Additionally, it was discovered that the deceased Rukhsar, had three cases registered against her under the ITP Act in Surat City, Gujarat,” said the DCP.

Vipul had come in contact with Rukhsar at a Spa Center, which was being run by her in Surat.

“After that, they were residing together as friends. During this period, at the request of Rukhsar, Vipul paid about Rs seven lakh to her for the purchase of the flat. The deceased further insisted on more money to pay the rest of the instalments of the flat. On this issue, a quarrel had ensued several times between the two,” said the DCP.

Dismayed by the continuous demand for money and also by the pressure for marriage, Vipul planned to eliminate her.

“On an ill-fated day, she was in a state of intoxication and cashing upon the same, the accused murdered her and fled from the said flat,” said the DCP. (IANS)

Previous article
Assam Shocker: Woman surrenders before police after hacking son with machete
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt on Monday said it is investigating a potential data...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas Iyer, acknowledged his team's inability to adapt quickly to...
News Alert

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Tuesday after an attack on a police camp...
Health

Why India is seeing a rising trend of diseases

Shillong, April 9: Increased stress in life and a sedentary lifestyle combined with a spike in consumption of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

Popular news

Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt

Technology 0
Shillong, April 9: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt...

IPL 2024: ‘I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket,’ says KKR captain after defeat against CSK

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Shreyas...

Sandeshkhali tense after attack on police camp

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 9: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img