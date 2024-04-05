Assam Shocker: Woman surrenders before police after hacking son with machete

Shillong, April 5: A 55-year-old woman surrendered before the police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after she allegedly killed her 35-year-old son after reportedly facing abuses from the latter repeatedly, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Ghuguloni Bongali area of the district, where the woman, identified as Kanjulata Gogoi, hacked her son to death with a machete before surrendering before the police.

The family members claimed that Kanjulata had discussed the matter with them multiple times in the past after she was repeatedly abused by her son, Baba Gogoi, ever since her husband died.

“Gogoi used to verbally and physically attack her nearly every night. However, things went too far on Thursday night when she killed her in self-defence,” a family member claimed.

Following the incident, Baba Gogoi was rushed to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Dibrugarh district ASP Sizal Agarwal said that Kanjulata has been taken into custody for the murder of her son. (IANS)