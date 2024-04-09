Tuesday, April 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PRC clandestinely, deceptively interfered in our elections: Canadian spy agency

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 9:  Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has said that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has clandestinely and deceptively interfered in the two Canadian elections, media reports said.

“We know that the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections,” CSIS said during a briefing to the commission set up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the opposition legislators asked him to probe into China’s possible role in the rigging.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won both elections, held in 2019 and 2021.

CSIS said that in both cases, Foreign Interference (FI) activities were pragmatic in nature and focused primarily on supporting those viewed to be either ‘pro-PRC’ or ‘neutral’ on issues of interest to the PRC government.

“State actors are able to conduct foreign interference successfully in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences. FI is therefore low-risk and high-reward,” CSIS said.

The Conservatives lead campaigner, during the 2021 election, Erin O’Toole, estimated Chinese interference cost his party up to nine seats.

As per the Canadian 2021 census, Canada is home to around 1.7 million people of Chinese descent, just under 5 per cent of the total population.

IANS

Congress opposes PIL against opposition alliance use of ‘INDIA’ acronym
