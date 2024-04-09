Railway project continues to be in limbo

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been unable to keep its word of connecting Shillong with railways despite promises to.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their visits to Shillong announced that all the capitals of the northeastern states, including Shillong, would be connected with railways by 2025.

While the work for connecting the capitals of the other states in the region is going on in full swing, the proposed project has been stalled in Meghalaya due to opposition from the pressure groups.

The pressure groups here feel that the railways would bring a large-scale influx and want the inner-line system in place before the project starts.

The Meghalaya government seems to have given up its hopes of connecting Shillong with railways and is exploring the possibility of connecting the coal-rich Jaintia Hills with railways.

The pressure groups are against the railway project in the Jaintia Hills too, forcing the state government to tread slowly on the matter. They have also opposed the introduction of goods train service till Byrnihat.

Railway connectivity is expected to make passenger and goods transport to and from Shillong cheaper.

The only area connected with railways in Meghalaya after 52 years of statehood is Mendipathar in North Garo Hills. A daily train operates between Mendipathar and Guwahati.