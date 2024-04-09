Tuesday, April 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tempers cooled, BJP workers to vote for NPP

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: The BJP seems to have resolved the differences within the party over supporting the NPP candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The party has directed the BJP workers to canvass and vote for Ampareen Lyngdoh in Shillong and Agatha Sangma in Tura as team NDA.
“We have told our workers to vote for the candidates of the NDA and the NPP is a key constituent in Meghalaya,” a party functionary said on Monday.
Asked if the party members would campaign for the NPP candidates, he said that it depends on individuals but some of the party leaders are likely to join the NPP in their campaigning.
There was a lot of infighting with the BJP over its decision to not field any candidate in Meghalaya and extend its support to the NPP candidates instead.
The Garo Hills unit of the party was unhappy over the move. However, NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a reconciliation meeting with Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin and BJP workers in Tura on Sunday.
The BJP workers set a few conditions. The CM said he would look into their demand to use the BJP symbol on the NPP flag while campaigning.
The BJP workers at the mandal, booth, and district levels are expected to organise small pocket meetings to garner support for the NPP.
The saffron party recently suffered setbacks with many workers quitting. More than 1,500 grassroots leaders and workers from the BJP joined the Trinamool Congress in the Garo Hills region. Many others have joined the NPP as well as Congress.

