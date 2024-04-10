Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM clears air over age-limit conundrum

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 9: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday clarified that the government office memorandum (OM) is not applicable to certain departments like Civil Defence and Home Guards, Excise Registration Taxation and Stamps, Forest and Environment, and Home (Police).
He maintained that the misunderstanding arose from incomplete reading of the memorandum, while emphasising that exemptions were clearly outlined in the final paragraph.
Tynsong addressed concerns raised by North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, regarding the legality of police force recruitment advertisements in Meghalaya. He explained that separate age limits were approved for departments requiring physical stamina, such as Civil Defence, Excise, Forest, and Police.
“The member (Nongrum) did not go through the details of the office memorandum (OM) and it seems he went through only the first paragraph and did not read the entire notification. He left out the last paragraph which has clearly indicated that the OM will not be applicable to few government departments like Home (Police), Forest ad Environment, Excise and a few more,” said Tynsong.
Stressing the importance of physical fitness for police roles, he justified the decision to exempt certain positions from the memorandum.
Explaining further he said, “Now for Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector’s post, the age limit is 20 to 27 years plus relaxation of five years, which is 32 years. We had to consider these after judicious consultation. We found that this is the right age limit for these sections of the police force in the state,” he added.
Tynsong encouraged the youth to prepare for upcoming online applications, pending clearance from the Election Commission of India, with a proposed deadline of May 31.

Previous article
Today in City
Next article
40 students from natl institutes to attend Chad Sukra festival
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for his gripping crime thrillers, has released his 10th book...
MEGHALAYA

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and West Garo Hills has expressed its condolences on the...
MEGHALAYA

Poll boycott threat from 6 border villages

SHILLONG, April 9: Six villages of Mallangkona border area in West Khasi Hills are planning to boycott the...
MEGHALAYA

Jowai sings tunes of clean and green polls

JOWAI, April 9: The Doloi of Jowai, Pura Kynjing, collaborated with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for...

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and...

Poll boycott threat from 6 border villages

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Six villages of Mallangkona border area...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for...

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and...

Poll boycott threat from 6 border villages

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Six villages of Mallangkona border area...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img