Dy CM clears air over age-limit conundrum

SHILLONG, April 9: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday clarified that the government office memorandum (OM) is not applicable to certain departments like Civil Defence and Home Guards, Excise Registration Taxation and Stamps, Forest and Environment, and Home (Police).

He maintained that the misunderstanding arose from incomplete reading of the memorandum, while emphasising that exemptions were clearly outlined in the final paragraph.

Tynsong addressed concerns raised by North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, regarding the legality of police force recruitment advertisements in Meghalaya. He explained that separate age limits were approved for departments requiring physical stamina, such as Civil Defence, Excise, Forest, and Police.

“The member (Nongrum) did not go through the details of the office memorandum (OM) and it seems he went through only the first paragraph and did not read the entire notification. He left out the last paragraph which has clearly indicated that the OM will not be applicable to few government departments like Home (Police), Forest ad Environment, Excise and a few more,” said Tynsong.

Stressing the importance of physical fitness for police roles, he justified the decision to exempt certain positions from the memorandum.

Explaining further he said, “Now for Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector’s post, the age limit is 20 to 27 years plus relaxation of five years, which is 32 years. We had to consider these after judicious consultation. We found that this is the right age limit for these sections of the police force in the state,” he added.

Tynsong encouraged the youth to prepare for upcoming online applications, pending clearance from the Election Commission of India, with a proposed deadline of May 31.