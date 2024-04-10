Wednesday, April 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

40 students from natl institutes to attend Chad Sukra festival

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Embarking on an initiative to nurture and foster cultural exchange among students from various national institutes across India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has invited 40 students from different institutes to Shillong to take part in the Chad Shukra festival to be held in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills.
The primary objective of this initiative is to familiarise students from various parts of the country with the local festival of Chad Shukra, primarily celebrated in the Jaintia Hills. By experiencing this cultural event firsthand, students gain insight into the customs, traditions, and cultural richness of Meghalaya, the ABVP said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.
“By participating in the Chad Shukra festival, students become brand ambassadors for Meghalaya when they return to their respective hometowns. Armed with knowledge about the customs, traditions, and cultural nuances of Meghalaya, they can effectively represent the proper picture of our state and its heritage. This initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps, promote understanding, and prevent students from feeling alienated when visiting or relocating to Meghalaya,” the ABVP said.

