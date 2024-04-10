Wednesday, April 10, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israel holds transport drill to prepare for possible 'multi-arena war'

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 10: Israel’s Ministry of Transport on Wednesday said it has held an exercise, with a simulation scenario of a prolonged power outage, to improve preparedness for a possible “multi-arena war.”

The ministry’s authorities, departments and companies, as well as senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Emergency Management Authority, the army’s Home Front Command, and others participated in the exercise, Xinhua news agency reported.

The purpose of the exercise was to improve the readiness of the transportation sector to deal with a high-intensity war, particularly in a dark scenario, according to a statement by the ministry.

During the exercise, issues including challenges concerning sea, land, and air traffic, potential shortages of drivers, supply chain management, information dissemination, and legal considerations during emergencies were discussed.

It emphasized strengthening the integration and mutual relations between authorities and organizations to respond to significant events, such as a possible electricity crisis, in a multi-sector scenario.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev noted that the ministry is mulling a multi-year strategic plan to promote readiness for emergencies in the coming years. (IANS)

Previous article
Ceasefire talks hit roadblock as Hamas refuses to release 40 Israeli hostages
