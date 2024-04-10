Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEHU prog sheds light on criminal laws

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 9: An awareness programme on three new criminal laws was conducted at VC’s Conference Hall, NEHU, in a hybrid format on Tuesday.
Head of the Department of Law, NEHU, Prof JJ Mozika, extended a warm welcome to the participants and outlined the objectives of the programme.
Organised jointly by the Department of Law, NEHU, Pro Bono Associate Club, and Legal Care and Support Centre, Department of Law, NEHU, Shillong, the programme adhered to the directives of the Ministry of Education.
Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof PS Shukla, chaired the programme.
Dr Ravi Kant Mishra, Nodal Officer of the Club, and Dr Naveen Kumar, Associate Professor, delivered the keynote addresses on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 respectively.
The resource persons highlighted the significant changes brought about by the new laws, replacing outdated colonial legislation. These reforms encompassed various aspects, including increased penalties for certain offences and integration of modern technological advancements.
The presentations were concise, informative, well-structured, and insightful.
The chairman of the programme commended the Department of Law for organising such a vital awareness initiative and emphasised the importance of extending such awareness to laymen and students.

Previous article
Mukul hits out at MDA for irregularities
Next article
Today in City
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Valour Day

Personnel of 120th Battalion of CRPF celebrate Valour Day at its headquarters at Dakopgre, Tura, on Tuesday. Mothers...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for his gripping crime thrillers, has released his 10th book...
MEGHALAYA

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and West Garo Hills has expressed its condolences on the...
MEGHALAYA

Poll boycott threat from 6 border villages

SHILLONG, April 9: Six villages of Mallangkona border area in West Khasi Hills are planning to boycott the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Valour Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Personnel of 120th Battalion of CRPF celebrate Valour Day...

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for...

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and...
Load more

Popular news

Valour Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Personnel of 120th Battalion of CRPF celebrate Valour Day...

Shillong author’s new book delves into streets of Delhi

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 9: Shillong author Ankush Saikia, renowned for...

Wildlife dept condoles death of rescued bird

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 9: The Wildlife department of East and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img