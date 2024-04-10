NEHU prog sheds light on criminal laws

SHILLONG, April 9: An awareness programme on three new criminal laws was conducted at VC’s Conference Hall, NEHU, in a hybrid format on Tuesday.

Head of the Department of Law, NEHU, Prof JJ Mozika, extended a warm welcome to the participants and outlined the objectives of the programme.

Organised jointly by the Department of Law, NEHU, Pro Bono Associate Club, and Legal Care and Support Centre, Department of Law, NEHU, Shillong, the programme adhered to the directives of the Ministry of Education.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof PS Shukla, chaired the programme.

Dr Ravi Kant Mishra, Nodal Officer of the Club, and Dr Naveen Kumar, Associate Professor, delivered the keynote addresses on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 respectively.

The resource persons highlighted the significant changes brought about by the new laws, replacing outdated colonial legislation. These reforms encompassed various aspects, including increased penalties for certain offences and integration of modern technological advancements.

The presentations were concise, informative, well-structured, and insightful.

The chairman of the programme commended the Department of Law for organising such a vital awareness initiative and emphasised the importance of extending such awareness to laymen and students.