Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Mukul hits out at MDA for irregularities

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 9: TMC Parliamentary Party leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said that there is a lot of frustration and anger among the people, especially the youth, and blamed the ruling MDA Government for the situation.
Speaking at one of the TMC election campaigns, Sangma said livelihood activities have completely derailed which is one of the reasons for the frustration and anger among the people.
“There is a huge amount of irregularities in the implementation of government programmes and schemes from the Centre. The price of many essential commodities including rice has escalated. This has gravely impacted the livelihood of the people,” he said.
The former chief minister said that the manner in which youth are being taken for a ride with regard to their employment is unacceptable. He blamed the MDA Government for not filling up existing vacancies and claimed that instead contractual employees were being engaged by the government.
Lambasting the government for allowing illegal smuggling of betel nut into Garo Hills, Sangma said that the activity had led to the price of arecanut coming down, which in turn had hit the farmers. He also alleged the involvement of the government in the recent transfer of the North Garo Hills deputy commissioner immediately after the illegal activity was uncovered.
On the issue of the CAA which is in the process of implementation, Sangma blamed not only incumbent Tura MP Agatha Sangma but also Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma for allowing it.
“People of the Northeast came together in their opposition to the CAB, but what happened? The representative who was supposed to carry our opposition supported it; so CAB has now become CAA. Now it is in the process of implementation. The Congress candidate (Saleng A Sangma) was also with the MDA Government. They are collectively responsible for supporting it,” Sangma alleged.
He reiterated that the main architect behind the NPP-BJP-Congress nexus in the state was none other than MPCC president Vincent H Pala.

Previous article
Much ado about nothing, says NPP
Next article
NEHU prog sheds light on criminal laws
