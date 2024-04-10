Wednesday, April 10, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Take corrective measures for unfair practices against retail stores: Regulator orders Samsung

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 10: The antitrust regulator here said on Wednesday that it has decided to order Samsung Electronics to take corrective steps for interfering with the business operations of its authorised retail stores.

The tech giant allegedly had demanded that its agencies provide it with their retail price information from January 2017 through September 2023, though such information is regarded as a business secret, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung allegedly forced sellers to input their selling prices in its system and it collected the retail price information of 15,389 products, including refrigerators and washing machines, from 159 agents nationwide as of 2020.

The company used the data to evaluate the performance of its agents and grant incentives accordingly, but it has halted such practices since October 2023 after the regulator launched a probe, the FTC said.

“Such a practice constitutes an interference of business operations that violates the country’s fairness of franchise transactions act,” an FTC official said.

“Information on sales margins is deemed confidential as it could affect contract terms and conditions between the two sides,” he added.

The regulator vowed to continue monitoring any unfair business meddling activities by Samsung and to sternly enforce relevant laws in case of any recurrences. (IANS)

Previous article
Investigating potential customers’ data breach: Indian tech firm boAt
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and no...
MEGHALAYA

Two killed as truck overturns

Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in a road accident after a truck bearing the registration...
Health

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known as a good time for exercise, a new study...
News Alert

CM Kejriwal seeks urgent hearing in SC against ED arrest

Shillong, April 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing on his plea filed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid...

Two killed as truck overturns

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in...

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Health 0
Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known...
Load more

Popular news

Thousands offer Eid prayers in J&K, no untoward incident reporte

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, April 10 : Thousands of Muslims offered Eid...

Two killed as truck overturns

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 9 : Two persons were killed in...

Exercise during evening may offer more health benefits against obesity

Health 0
Shillong, April 10: While mornings have traditionally been known...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img