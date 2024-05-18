25 acres identified for infrastructure improvement in Shillong city

Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said that the government has identified close to 25 acres of land to implement various infrastructure projects aimed at giving a facelift to Shillong city, vis-à-vis beautify and decongest.

Accompanied by officials from PWD, Urban Affairs, Forest and Environment Department, the Chief Minister inspected PWD office, Phan Nonglait Park, Brightwell Bungalow at Barik Point, Anjali Point and Polo.

“The government plans to develop new walkways, a green park and recreational spaces to enhance Shillong’s aesthetic appeal and provide residents with more public spaces,” he said, while stating that museums and other cultural centers will be established to showcase Meghalaya’s rich and diverse heritage.

He said that at Barik Point, an iconic structure will come up, including installation of a National Flag visible from various parts of the city, which will symbolise unity and pride.

The Chief Minister informed that the available space will also be utilised for creation of public utility like restaurants, parking spaces, and other public amenities to cater to both locals and visitors. “The project will commence with the relocation of existing offices from Barik Point in July, followed by new construction starting in September. This phased wise approach will ensure minimal disruption, as we systematically upgrade the infrastructure”.

On conservation of plantation at various locations, wherein new interventions are being made, he said, “Utmost care will be taken not to disturb the greenery while developing new infrastructure.”

Talking on Shillong’s traffic congestion, the Chief Minister said, the initiative includes creating additional parking spaces at strategic locations, including multi level car parking.

“This move aims to reduce the number of vehicles parked on roads, thereby easing traffic flow. A new road via NEFA Secretariat to the military hospital will also be constructed to alleviate congestion at Anjali Point, one of the city’s major choke points”, he said.

During his inspection, he also directed the Forest and Environment Department to relocate the animals from Phan Nonglait Park to the newly constructed State Zoo in Ri-Bhoi district.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the integrated market at Polo.