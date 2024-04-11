Elaborate security deployment in UP for Eid today

Lucknow, April 11: Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Uttar Pradesh for Eid ki namaz, to be offered on Thursday, the police said.

Senior police officials said that as many as 481 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Special Security Force (SSF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

Uttar Pradesh Police Additional Director General (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash, said 241 companies of PAC, 229 companies of CAPF, eight companies of SSF and three companies of SDRF have been deployed across the state to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

He added that drone cameras and high resolution CCTV cameras will be installed at sensitive spots during the prayers.

He said that 4,800 two-wheeler and four-wheeler police response vehicles have been deployed for continuous patrolling during the festival.

Besides, as many as 1,785 quick response teams equipped with riot control equipment have been deployed at sensitive points identified across the state, he added.

The ADG said that 2,912 sensitive spots or hot spots have been identified across the state.

He added that these hot spots have been distributed under different zones and sectors and the force deployment has been done accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Imam of the Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, has urged devotees not to offer prayers outside the Eidgah and mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr. He stressed on the importance of congregational prayers within designated areas.

He further advised that in the event of overcrowding, the people should seek alternative mosques for prayers, or utilise the rooftops of mosques if necessary.

Highlighting the Sunnah practices for Eid, Maulana Khalid Rashid encouraged Muslims to observe ritual bathing and wear clean attire before attending prayers.

Additionally, he informed the community that the Sadqa-e-Fitr amount, a charitable donation given at the end of Ramzan, had been set at a minimum of Rs 65 per person for this year. IANS