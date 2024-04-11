Thursday, April 11, 2024
Business

Tata ropes in Shell to set up EV charging stations across India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 11: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) said on Thursday that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to collaborate in setting up public charging stations across India.

“The collaboration will leverage Shell’s fuel station network and TPEM’s insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, both companies will work towards delivering superior charging experiences,” according to a TPEM statement.

The two companies are also exploring introducing convenient payment systems and loyalty programmes to facilitate charging for electric vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said: “Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand. This strategic alliance will help in driving up the EV adoption in the country.”

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Shell is committed to offering integrated solutions that prioritise convenience, safety, and sustainability in charging EVs. Our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensure that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free and efficient charging experience. (IANS)

