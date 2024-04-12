Friday, April 12, 2024
Business

Meta lies about ad metrics, X better platform for advertisers: Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 12: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta does not share actual advertisement metrics while his X platform gives better returns than the Facebook owner.

When a follower posted that X has better returns than Meta by far, and that Meta lies about their ad metrics, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied: “True.”

“Our advertising relevance has greatly improved,” said the tech billionaire.

Another X user commented that the trend of increasing ad costs and decreasing ROAS (Return On Advertisement Spend) on Meta has been noticeable for a while and seems to only be “worsening.”

“Leaving advertisers with no control over ad relevance and reach on Meta. No surprise we are onboarding so many new advertisers on X now,” he added.

In response, Musk wrote: “Advertise on X.”

In February this year, the Musk-run social media platform allowed advertisers to run ads next to certain content creators on the platform via the ‘Creator Targeting’ programme.

The decision allowed advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing next to controversial or offensive content.

It’s worth noting that in November last year, X CEO Linda Yaccarino had acknowledged that some advertisers left the social media platform following an outrage over Musk’s endorsement of anti-Semitic content. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

