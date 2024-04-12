Friday, April 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Cong writes to CEC seeking CBI probe into Panoor bomb blasts

By: Agencies

Thiruvananthapuram, April 12: The Congress party in Kerala on Friday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India seeking a CBI probe into the bomb blasts that took place at Panoor.

Panoor comes under the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode District.

The blast took place on April 5 and it left one person dead and two others injured.

Acting Kerala Congress President, MM Hassan in his letter to the CEC expressed doubts about the whole episode.

“As per our reports four CPI(M) DYFI activists have been arrested in the case and one CPI(M) activist died following the blast. There have been subsequent incidents of political violence that are directly connected to the explosion,” Hassan wrote in his letter.

“The Chief Minister has taken this episode very lightly. Contradicting the claims made by the CPI(M), the police report states that these bombs were made in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We suspect that this was orchestrated by the CPI(M), to be used against the Congress supporters on the day of the polls to scare people away. Hence we demand that this should be probed by a central agency preferably the CBI,” Hassan stated in his letter.

Earlier, CPI(M) state Secretary, MV Govindan stated that the party and its supporters did not have any role and the DYFI (the party’s youth wing) was not a feeder organisation of the CPI(M).

The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a fight to the finish between the CPI(M) and the Congress.

While the CPI(M) has brought in its star candidate and former Health Minister and senior Legislator, KK Shailaja, the Congress has fielded youth icon and three-time sitting Legislator Shafi Parambil.

IANS

