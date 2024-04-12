Friday, April 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

KJo unspools memories of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, praises Aishwarya’s eyes and ‘what she said’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 12: Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and praised the actress for the lines she said.

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a scene where Ranbir is seen telling Aishwarya that they will “chit chat” on the plane, to which Aishwarya, who played a poetess in the movie, said: “Guftgu bezar logo ki adat hai. Jo aankehin keh deti hain, unke aage lafzon ka darja kya.”

Karan captioned it: “Her beauty, her eyes, and what she said @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor.”

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar also stars Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. It tells the story of love, friendship, and heartbreak between the characters Alizeh and Ayan. (IANS)

