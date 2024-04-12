Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the pelting of stones at the residence of KHADC MDC Macdalyne Mawlong at Mawlein Mawkhan (Sohkyndur) in Umsning, Ri-Bhoi on Wednesday evening.
“No one has been arrested so far,” Ri Bhoi SP Jagpal Dhanoa said on Thursday.
Stones were pelted at the residence of the Umsning MDC while she was standing in the compound of her residence at around 6 pm on Wednesday.
Mawlong told police that she cannot identify the culprit(s) but she submitted the names of some suspects.

Previous article
Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP
Next article
NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday assured action against targeted killings and...
MEGHALAYA

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, there has been a disturbing rise in...
MEGHALAYA

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum (MLMDF) has condemned the latest incident of...
MEGHALAYA

Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Thursday made a bold claim that the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...
Load more

Popular news

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img