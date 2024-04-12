Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the pelting of stones at the residence of KHADC MDC Macdalyne Mawlong at Mawlein Mawkhan (Sohkyndur) in Umsning, Ri-Bhoi on Wednesday evening.

“No one has been arrested so far,” Ri Bhoi SP Jagpal Dhanoa said on Thursday.

Stones were pelted at the residence of the Umsning MDC while she was standing in the compound of her residence at around 6 pm on Wednesday.

Mawlong told police that she cannot identify the culprit(s) but she submitted the names of some suspects.