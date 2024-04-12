Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Thursday made a bold claim that the party will not hesitate in arresting Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong if he is found to be involved in any corrupt practice once it comes to power.
“If we punish small-time thieves for stealing chicken then people involved in white-collar crimes should also be brought to book,” Basaiawmoit said at an election rally in Rambrai, West Khasi Hills.
Asserting that the VPP is committed to eradicating corruption from the system, he said that the people should give the party an opportunity to lead the government to be able to execute what they have committed.
“We can judge the present state of affairs in Meghalaya since even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the NPP-led government as the most corrupt government. But they did not dare to ask the Union Home Minister to prove his allegations since they fear that he might ask the CBI to conduct a probe. But since I am nobody they have asked me to give proof,” Basaiawmoit said.
Recalling that Tynsong had remarked that the VPP will win the election if it is held in the social media, Basaiawmoit said, “He is himself using social media platforms to appeal the people to attend the NPP election rallies since they are not getting much response. It is a panic reaction of the NPP after witnessing the massive crowd in all of our election rallies,” the VPP chief said.
He also accused the NPP of failing to come up with issues during campaigning. “The NPP leaders are only engaged in a mudslinging campaign against the VPP,” he added.

Previous article
Sad that Pala still part of a broken family, says Tynsong
Next article
Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday assured action against targeted killings and...
MEGHALAYA

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, there has been a disturbing rise in...
MEGHALAYA

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum (MLMDF) has condemned the latest incident of...
MEGHALAYA

Stone pelting at MDC’s house: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the pelting of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...
Load more

Popular news

Conrad promises action against targeted killings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Hate crimes trigger outrage in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: With the Lok Sabha...

NGOs seek probe into hate crimes by central agencies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 11: The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img