Will arrest Prestone if he’s corrupt: VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 11: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Thursday made a bold claim that the party will not hesitate in arresting Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong if he is found to be involved in any corrupt practice once it comes to power.

“If we punish small-time thieves for stealing chicken then people involved in white-collar crimes should also be brought to book,” Basaiawmoit said at an election rally in Rambrai, West Khasi Hills.

Asserting that the VPP is committed to eradicating corruption from the system, he said that the people should give the party an opportunity to lead the government to be able to execute what they have committed.

“We can judge the present state of affairs in Meghalaya since even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the NPP-led government as the most corrupt government. But they did not dare to ask the Union Home Minister to prove his allegations since they fear that he might ask the CBI to conduct a probe. But since I am nobody they have asked me to give proof,” Basaiawmoit said.

Recalling that Tynsong had remarked that the VPP will win the election if it is held in the social media, Basaiawmoit said, “He is himself using social media platforms to appeal the people to attend the NPP election rallies since they are not getting much response. It is a panic reaction of the NPP after witnessing the massive crowd in all of our election rallies,” the VPP chief said.

He also accused the NPP of failing to come up with issues during campaigning. “The NPP leaders are only engaged in a mudslinging campaign against the VPP,” he added.