Saturday, April 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Conrad Sangma campaigns for Ampareen Lyngdoh at Killing

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 13: NPP Chief & Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday campaigned at Killing under Jirang legislative constituency in Ri Bhoi under Shillong Parliamentary  constituency to seek support for the NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Talking about political parties that is dividing the society on communal lines, he said that the ensuing election is important to protect the democracy and shun out the divisive forces.

Urging people to vote for Ampareen Lyngdoh, NPP chief said that it is imperative that we elect an MP from a ruling party, who would be able to engage with Delhi to bring about development in Meghalaya.

During the programme, NPP chief Conrad Sangma also welcomed Sunmoon Marak and his supporters to the party.

Sunmoon had contested the last assembly election from Jirang constituency in TMC party

