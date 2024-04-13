Saturday, April 13, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

EKH police, BSF carry out rout march in Shillong areas

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 13: A route march was conducted by the East Khasi Hills (EKH) district police along with F/167 company of BSF in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of Shillong covering Dhankheti, Laitumkhrah, Goraline, Nongrim Hills, Nongshiliang, Rynjah Market, Lapalang, RR Colony and Pohkseh.

The 20 km-long route march started at 8 am and was led by Ashish, IPS, SDPO Sadar, and Joyti Wahlang, MPS.
Various community members and Dorbar Shnong members were interacted with in the course of the route march, instilling a sense of confidence among the general public.
This is a part of district police’s efforts towards a free, fair and peaceful election.

Conrad Sangma campaigns for Ampareen Lyngdoh at Killing
This is how Tesla can produce a Rs 20 lakh ‘Make in India’ EV
