Saturday, April 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Stabbing rumour in city; cops deny

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, April 12: A rumour spread across Shillong on Friday afternoon about the death of a youth in a stabbing incident in Laban.
Initially, messages were going viral in the city along with a photograph of a body claiming that the person was stabbed in Laban while another was assaulted.
When contacted, police informed that there was no such incident and only a minor scuffle broke out between two groups of people over money lending issues.

Previous article
Garo Hills BJP working hard for Agatha’s win
Next article
Festival celebrates Meghalaya’s agro-tourism, strawberry fields
