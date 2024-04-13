Stabbing rumour in city; cops deny

SHILLONG, April 12: A rumour spread across Shillong on Friday afternoon about the death of a youth in a stabbing incident in Laban.

Initially, messages were going viral in the city along with a photograph of a body claiming that the person was stabbed in Laban while another was assaulted.

When contacted, police informed that there was no such incident and only a minor scuffle broke out between two groups of people over money lending issues.