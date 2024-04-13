Garo Hills BJP working hard for Agatha’s win

SHILLONG, April 12: The BJP Garo Hills unit is utilising its resources and energy to bolster the poll campaign of NPP candidate Agatha Sangma in the Tura parliamentary seat.

The BJP’s newfound zeal comes close on the heels of a reconciliation meeting held between the BJP state leaders and NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Following the meeting, a change of stand was noticed in the Garo Hills BJP leaders who are pushing hard for Agatha’s win.

“The State BJP is trying to swing the campaign process in favour of NDA candidate Agatha Sangma in Tura,” Tura MDC and BJP vice president Bernard N Marak said on Friday.

“The BJP district Morcha and mandals have been activated and they are campaigning in their respective areas and constituencies, he said.