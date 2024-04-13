Saturday, April 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong accuses VPP of behaving like Taliban

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 12: The National People’s Party on Friday said the Voice of the People Party (VPP) is behaving like the Taliban in its election campaign.
Slamming the VPP for its hate politics, NPP state president and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the regional party had initially tried to give the impression that it was tolerant of all religions.
“But the BPP is behaving like the Taliban currently ruling Afghanistan. No one would dare to declare that they are the only clean and honest party. What I am more concerned about is the way they are going about their election campaign,” he said.
Tynsong criticised the VPP for its tall claims and theory that only the Khasi Hynniewtrep community can take the state forward. He cited a political observer to convey that the VPP has some clout only in East Khasi Hills.
“If the party feels it is strong, why has it not fielded a candidate for the Tura Parliamentary seat? You are based only in Khasi and Jaintia Hills but seek to lead the government only because of your love for the Khasi indigenous community,” he said.
The Deputy CM said it is inevitable for the state to be dependent on the Centre because it cannot generate even 10% of the revenue from its resources.
He said Meghalaya is not the only state in the Northeast to rely on central assistance except for Assam, which receives more than 25% of its expenditure from its resources.  “I advise the VPP to stop talking big as it is difficult for Meghalaya to increase its revenue since there are no big industries in the state except for the cement plants,” Tynsong said.
He predicted that a party like the VPP will cease to exist in the years to come.

Previous article
EC monitors cash flow to lure voters
Next article
VPP trashes KHADC chief’s charge, lodges complaint with Election dept
