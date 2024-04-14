Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 14: About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening.

An NDRF team is reaching the incident site while local people have started rescue operations. All senior administrative officers are also reaching the spot.

According to the information, this building is located in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar. The roof of the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon when several labourers were working at the site. Six labourers have been taken out from the debris. However, there is still a possibility of many workers being trapped inside and efforts are being made to extricate the workers from inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed officials to reach the spot and provide all necessary help and treatment to the injured persons. (IANS)

Previous article
The Third Eye: National security strategy need not be made public in its entirety
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may help people to reduce their risk of diabetes and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is receiving a...
Business

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four trading sessions in which markets gained on two and...
INTERNATIONAL

99 pc of Iran’s missiles, drones shot down, says Israel

Shillong, April 14: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted about 99 per cent of more...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Health 0
Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may...

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...
Load more

Popular news

Eat plain yoghurt to lower diabetes risk, combat insulin resistance: Doctors

Health 0
Shillong, April 14: Regular consumption of plain yoghurt may...

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ makers roll out buy one, get one ticket deal

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 14: The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer...

Correction and consolidation ahead, trade cautiously

Business 0
Shillong, April 14: The week gone by had four...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img