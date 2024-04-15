Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Security beefed up in Agartala ahead of PM Modi’s visit on April 17

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Agartala, April 15: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Tripura’s capital city Agartala and its outskirts in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on April 17.

The West Tripura district administration has also declared a ‘no-fly zone’ and ‘red zone’ over the entire city.

Tripura BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that Prime Minister Modi would address a mega election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on April 17, the last date of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar in a notification on Sunday has banned the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within the jurisdiction of Agartala and its outskirts on April 16 and 17.

“If anyone violates the order, he or she would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the notification stated.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

IANS

 

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
Israel lifts all precautionary restrictions after Iranian attack
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) leaders have called for preventing a further...
Business

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4 earnings and geopolitical events, which are poised to shape...
NATIONAL

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met virtually on Sunday and expressed "full solidarity and support...
NATIONAL

US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman

Washington, April 15: The US does not want to go to war with Iran, a White House national...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

Popular news

EU, G7 leaders urge preventing escalation in Mideast

NATIONAL 0
Brussels/Rome, April 15:  European Union (EU) and Group of...

Markets likely to remain volatile on global concerns

Business 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Investors are closely monitoring Q4...

G7 expresses ‘full support’ for Israel after Iran attack

NATIONAL 0
Washington, April 14:  The leaders of G7 countries met...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img