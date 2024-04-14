Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the recent assault and murder a labourer at Mawlai Mawroh.
A daily wager was killed by six masked miscreants in broad daylight at Mawlai Mawroh here on Wednesday. The miscreants assaulted three labourers working at an under-construction private residence and later, one of them, identified as Arjun Ray (52), succumbed to his injuries at NEIGRIHMS.
Rajaram Mahato and Suresh Kumar Mahato, who were also assaulted, escaped with minor injuries.
When contacted, police sources confirmed that no arrest has been made but added that they have got certain leads into the incident and they are working on it.
Two non-tribal labourers were murdered at Ichamati after a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 27.
Police arrested two KSU members in this connection and both of them are currently in their custody.
Sources informed that the duo will be produced before the Court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, following the recent instances of violence in Shillong and Ichamati, the East Khasi Hills Police along with the 167 Battalion of BSF conducted route marches in several localities on Saturday.
The route march was conducted in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of Shillong covering Dhankheti, Laitumkhrah, Goraline, Nongrim Hills, Nongshilliang, Rynjah Market, Lapalang, RR Colony, and Pohkseh.
The 20-km route march started at 8 am and was led by SDPO Sadar Ashish and Jyoti Wahlang.
The police and BSF personnel interacted with community and Dorbar Shnong members during the course of the route march to instill a sense of confidence among the public.

Previous article
VPP files FIRs against social media users
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP files FIRs against social media users

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on social media, the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
NATIONAL

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of under-utilising the budget for the Northeast...
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene far from the ordinary and quite uncommon in Meghalaya’s...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong LS candidates find common ground

NPP, Congress and VPP absent at the event that focussed on the issues of ILP, language and boundary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused...

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene...
Load more

Popular news

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused...

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img