Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the recent assault and murder a labourer at Mawlai Mawroh.

A daily wager was killed by six masked miscreants in broad daylight at Mawlai Mawroh here on Wednesday. The miscreants assaulted three labourers working at an under-construction private residence and later, one of them, identified as Arjun Ray (52), succumbed to his injuries at NEIGRIHMS.

Rajaram Mahato and Suresh Kumar Mahato, who were also assaulted, escaped with minor injuries.

When contacted, police sources confirmed that no arrest has been made but added that they have got certain leads into the incident and they are working on it.

Two non-tribal labourers were murdered at Ichamati after a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 27.

Police arrested two KSU members in this connection and both of them are currently in their custody.

Sources informed that the duo will be produced before the Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following the recent instances of violence in Shillong and Ichamati, the East Khasi Hills Police along with the 167 Battalion of BSF conducted route marches in several localities on Saturday.

The route march was conducted in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of Shillong covering Dhankheti, Laitumkhrah, Goraline, Nongrim Hills, Nongshilliang, Rynjah Market, Lapalang, RR Colony, and Pohkseh.

The 20-km route march started at 8 am and was led by SDPO Sadar Ashish and Jyoti Wahlang.

The police and BSF personnel interacted with community and Dorbar Shnong members during the course of the route march to instill a sense of confidence among the public.