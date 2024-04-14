VPP files FIRs against social media users

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on social media, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Saturday filed two FIRs against social media users for making derogatory comments and defaming the party.

The first FIR was filed against a social media user @jsyiemliehmaduh413 for making a derogatory comment on the news item published in the YouTube channel of Fr Richard Majaw, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Shillong, saying that election should not bring division in religion.

In the FIR, VPP finance secretary Danny Langstieh said, “In the comment section of the aforesaid YouTube channel a comment was made by @jsyiemliehmaduh413 where it reads ‘Ha u Prah me phadar’ and in another, a comment was made by one FahvasFahva-me7yk where it reads ‘Ha u Prah … mat”.

“The posting of the aforesaid comments in the public domain has cast aspersions upon the Voice of the People Party as a whole and may it be mentioned that such condemnable comments has defamed, slander aspersed and attacked the good name and reputation of this well known recognised state party,” he added.

Stating that the said comments in the said YouTube channel have damaged the reputation as well as the image of the party, he stated, “This complaint is being made seeking immediate registration of this FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 or under any other applicable laws.”

In another FIR, Langstieh stated, “Recently a Facebook page/account by the name of Ardent Miller + 9856622858 was created by some unknown person with the admin name of the said page as ‘ Satar Ba Pawnam’ (good in becoming famous) . In the said Facebook account a statement was published which reads, ‘Ka Sur U Myndie Iaka Ri Ka Jaitbynriew’.”

Informing that certain unknown persons are also commenting on ‘Ha u prah’ in the obituary sections of social media platforms of local news channels, he stated that the comments have vilified and cast aspersions on the president of the Voice of the People Party who is also the elected member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and it is noteworthy to mention that such statements and publication were made with the sole intent of defaming, maligning, insulting and spreading false concocted and fabricated information to the public at large.

Langstieh stated that the statements and comments made in the said Facebook account/page and obituary sections amounts to criminal offence and has damaged the reputation as well as the image of a well known political and public representative of the state and the VPP as a whole.

“This complaint is being made seeking immediate registration of the First Information Report under relevant sections of the Indian penal code Penal Code, 1860 and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 or under any other applicable laws,” he added.

He further stated, “I therefore pray that necessary action be taken from your end to apprehend the culprits and punish them in accordance with law.”