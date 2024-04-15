CM Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in jail, says Delhi CM given terrorists-like treatment

“Kejriwal is given terrorists-like treatment by the jail authorities. He is not being provided basic facilities. There was a glass wall between me and him when we met,” the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Sources said that the meeting between the two took place within the confines of the prison’s ‘Jangla Mulakat’ room, a space partitioned by a glass wall with intercom facilities on both sides.

Adhering to the protocols outlined in the jail manual, the Punjab Chief Minister entered Tihar Jail as a common visitor to meet Arvind Kejriwal.

After coming out of the Tihar prison premises, Mann spoke to reporters, saying that Kejriwal asked the people not to worry about him.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM, Kejriwal, has provided a list of six individuals, including the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A Delhi court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. He will be produced in court at 2:30 p.m. on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

IANS