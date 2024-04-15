Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CM Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in jail, says Delhi CM given terrorists-like treatment

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 15: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Delhi Chief Minister in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Monday, said that he is being given terrorists-like treatment by the jail authorities.

“Kejriwal is given terrorists-like treatment by the jail authorities. He is not being provided basic facilities. There was a glass wall between me and him when we met,” the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Sources said that the meeting between the two took place within the confines of the prison’s ‘Jangla Mulakat’ room, a space partitioned by a glass wall with intercom facilities on both sides.

Adhering to the protocols outlined in the jail manual, the Punjab Chief Minister entered Tihar Jail as a common visitor to meet Arvind Kejriwal.

After coming out of the Tihar prison premises, Mann spoke to reporters, saying that Kejriwal asked the people not to worry about him.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM, Kejriwal, has provided a list of six individuals, including the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A Delhi court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. He will be produced in court at 2:30 p.m. on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

IANS

Previous article
Warning shots: From Gippy Grewal to Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘ops’ continue unabated
Next article
At polarised UNSC meet on Iran attack, only consensus is Middle East tensions shouldn’t escalate
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative on Monday with more than 74 per cent of...
NATIONAL

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation of its assets including the Islamabad International Airport and...
News Alert

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an unidentified person was found at a tea garden in...
NATIONAL

Taking on INDIA bloc Left partner, Rahul Gandhi says will come to power in Kerala & Delhi

Wayanad (Kerala), April 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at its INDIA bloc Left partner...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Business 0
Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative...

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation...

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an...
Load more

Popular news

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth

Business 0
Mumbai, April 15:  The market breadth is extremely negative...

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: As Pakistan moves ahead towards privatisation...

Assam: Charred body of a man found in tea garden

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) A charred body of an...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img