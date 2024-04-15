Monday, April 15, 2024
Firing at Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence: Delhi Police launch probe

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 15: A team from Delhi Police’s Special Cell has begun probing the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, sources told IANS on Monday.

One of the shooters identified as Vishal a.k.a Rahul, a resident of Gurugram, has over six criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

“We have mounted technical and physical surveillance to get the clue regarding the accused,” a source in the Special Cell said.

As per sources, Vishal was recently involved in the killing of a bookie in Rohtak under the instructions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Additionally, sources indicate Vishal’s involvement in another murder at a roadside restaurant in Rohtak on February 29 this year.

In the early hours of Sunday, at least three to four bullets were fired at the actor’s Bandra West home in Mumbai.

The chilling act was committed by at least two unidentified persons sporting helmets who came speeding on a motorcycle and fired at least four shots in the direction of Galaxy Apartment, before zooming off on the dark and deserted road.

For the past several years, Salman Khan and his family have been facing death threats from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family.

In 2022, while on a morning stroll near his home, Salim Khan found a note saying “Salim Khan…Salman Khan… bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga” — a reference to Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper, who was brutally shot dead near his home on May 29, 2022, shaking the entertainment industry.

Following the multiple threats to the Mumbai-based actor, the city police have upgraded the security cover of Salman Khan, plus issued him a permit for a gun licence, and last year, the actor acquired a new bullet-proof SUV as additional protection to move around. (IANS)

