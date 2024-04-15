Monday, April 15, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sushmita Sen shares her life’s mantra, says courage is the acceptance of fear

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 15: Actress Sushmita Sen, who garnered immense praise for her role in ‘Aarya 3’, has shared wisdom on how to tackle fear.

The actress and former Miss Universe took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a de-glam picture of herself looking into the camera.

Sushmita wrote on the picture: “Courage is not absence of fear. It in fact begins with the acceptance of fear.”

The actress is known to be a fighter and is often lauded for her attitude of standing tall against adversities. Earlier, the actress shared on social media that she doesn’t chase but attracts and chooses to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude and abundance.

The actress earlier took to Instagram and shared a photo wearing a black tank top and pink-tinted oversized sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption: “I don’t chase, I attract… My rose-tinted glasses often remind me…it’s not about ‘what’s there’, it’s more about ‘what I choose to see’… I choose to see possibilities, hope, kindness, love, gratitude, oneness and abundance…what I choose, l attract.”

“A gentle reminder to check, if the default mode of your life is Automatic…switch to Manual!!! I love you guys!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga,” she added.

The actress earlier suffered a heart attack while shooting for the streaming series ‘Aarya 3’ but made a full recovery and returned to the sets to complete the shoot. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

