Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Global smartphone sales up 7.8 percent, Samsung clinches top spot from Apple

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 15: Samsung clinched the top spot in the smartphone market from Apple in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, preliminary data from global research firm IDC said on Monday.

Global smartphone shipments increased 7.8 per cent (year-over-year) to 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024, according to the IDC, reports DPA news agency.

“While the industry is not completely out of the woods, as macroeconomic challenges remain in many markets, this marks the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth, a strong indicator that a recovery is well underway,” the report mentioned.

In the last quarter, Samsung sold 60.1 million smartphones and Apple 50.1 million of its iPhones.

That brings the market shares of the two biggest companies to 20.8 per cent and 17.3 per cent.

“As expected, smartphone recovery continues to move forward with market optimism slowly building among the top brands,” Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said.

“While Apple managed to capture the top spot at the end of 2023, Samsung successfully reasserted itself as the leading smartphone provider in the first quarter,” he said.

China’s Xiaomi, Transsion and OPPO rounded out the top five companies.

“The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team.

“Xiaomi is coming back strong from the large declines experienced over the past two years and Transsion is becoming a stable presence in the Top 5 with aggressive growth in international markets,” Popal said.

“In contrast, while the Top 2 players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters.” (IANS)

Previous article
X bans over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in March
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC issues notice to ED on CM Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

New Delhi, April 15:  The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Delhi Chief...
Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex down more than 300 points on global headwinds

Shillong, April 15: BSE Sensex is trading down by more than 300 points as the markets face headwinds...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vidya Balan: I never saw myself ever getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me

Shillong, April 15: Acclaimed star Vidya Balan, while giving the mantra of a perfect relationship, talked about how...
News Alert

Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan quits, company to consolidate biz in 3 units

Shillong, April 15: In an abrupt move, Arjun Mohan, who was elevated as the embattled edtech firm Byju...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC issues notice to ED on CM Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15:  The Supreme Court on Monday...

Stock Market Today: Sensex down more than 300 points on global headwinds

Business 0
Shillong, April 15: BSE Sensex is trading down by...

Vidya Balan: I never saw myself ever getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 15: Acclaimed star Vidya Balan, while giving...
Load more

Popular news

SC issues notice to ED on CM Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15:  The Supreme Court on Monday...

Stock Market Today: Sensex down more than 300 points on global headwinds

Business 0
Shillong, April 15: BSE Sensex is trading down by...

Vidya Balan: I never saw myself ever getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 15: Acclaimed star Vidya Balan, while giving...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img