Monday, April 15, 2024
Technology

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a new delivery centre in Brazil that will create more than 1,600 new job opportunities over the next five years.

The centre in Londrina, in the state of Parana, would contribute to the local economy and strengthen the TCS’ presence in the region.

“We are looking to double the number of associates in key areas such as cyber-security, cloud, cognitive business operations (CBO), ITIS, AI and automation, reflecting our dedication to innovation and excellence in technology services,” said Bruno Rocha, Country Head, TCS Brazil.

Present in Londrina since 2018, the company employs around 1,700 people in the city.

The new delivery centre will specialise in key areas such as business transformation, artificial intelligence and CBO, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world.

“I have come to India to learn more about the capabilities that the country has built in many areas, especially in digital technologies, where India is a global leader, and leveraging experiences from here, we can deepen digitisation of various services and products for the Brazilian economy,” said Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, Governor of the State of Parana.

TCS said it has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. (IANS)

