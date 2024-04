Guwahati, April 16 :A vehicle mounted patrol of three vehicles of Assam Rifles moving from Changlang towards Margherita was ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 08 :30 am today.

The troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush. In the process one person ssustained guns shot wounds, according to a defence source.

The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable. Further details will follow.