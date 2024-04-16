Key bridge connecting Dimapara, Karongre collapses in Garo Hills

Tura, Shillong April 16: One of the major bridges connecting Dimapara and Karongre completely collapsed this afternoon after overloaded sugar trucks tried to cross it.

The road though falls under NH 62 ,but is merely a highway on paper. Though the tonnage on this bridge is restricted to 9 MT the trucks carried loads in excess of 20 MT, leading to its collapse.

Social activist Greneth Sangma stated an FIR would be filed against truck owners. The sugar apparently is heading towards the nearby border to be smuggled across

Every day 100s of such trucks can be seen making its way to the districts of SGH, WGH, SWGH.