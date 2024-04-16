Centre doesn’t discriminate between BJP-ruled and Oppn-controlled states: PM Modi

Shillong, April 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said that the current Union government led by him does not discriminate between BJP-ruled and opposition-controlled states when it comes to development which the previous Congress-ruled Union government did.

“I have myself witnessed this when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The opposition-controlled states were neglected then by the Congress-ruled Union government. But the current Union government never does that. That is why we are working day and night for the social and economic development of the entire eastern and northeastern India,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal of creating hurdles in implementation of several central projects in the state.

“In West Bengal, the TMC government does not even give timely permission for implementation of the infrastructure projects. In Bengal, it is not the legal system which decides who will get permission to implement which project. The authority of giving permission here is with the Trinamool Congress-backed goons and anti-social elements,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, development of West Bengal is not the intention of Trinamool Congress. “TMC actually wants to keep poor people poor, since they know very well that they will not be able to keep their shops running if the state tastes development,” PM Modi said.

He accused the state government of distributing the benefits under PMAY and MGNREGA to fake beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress for creating obstructions in celebrating Hindu religious festivals.

“The goons who throw stones at Ram Navami or Durga Puja processions are actually enjoying the protection of the ruling party. Trinamool Congress tries its best to defend those accused of sexual harassment of women Sandeshkhali,” the Prime Minister added. (IANS)