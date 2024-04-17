Open to anything, says Microsoft worker who was laid off after 3 decades of service

Shillong, April 17: An employee of Microsoft, who was terminated from his position in February after working for over three decades in the company, said “open to work” is not expressive enough, it’s more like “open to anything”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Jeff Bogdan, who was the Director of Learning and Development (L&D) at Microsoft Windows, wrote, “My 33-year run with Microsoft came to a close in February when my job was eliminated. My entire MS career has been an incredible ride. The three products I am proudest of are Windows Phone, Zune, and Windows 95.”

However, the biggest payoff for him came in the last two years, when he pitched and landed an L&D role in Windows.

Bogdan, in his post, mentioned that his termination was the result of HR adopting the hub & spoke model for L&D which he was pitching.

“Sadly, when my division already had their L&D team in place, there wasn’t a seat at the table for me,” he said.

Further in the post, Bogdan stated that a new journey has begun to find his second career.

“The simple start is via consulting. I’m seeing consulting as a way to learn more about the industry and understand where my expertise can best advance the industry,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced slashed at least 1,900 jobs from Activision Blizzard and Xbox, affecting around 8 per cent of the overall Microsoft gaming division which has some 22,000 employees. (IANS)